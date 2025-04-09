News by Kandiss Edwards Malik Yoba To Teach The Masses How To ‘Flip The Hood’ Malik Yoba is bringing real estate education to the Brooklyn Navy Yard







Actor and real estate developer Malik Yoba’s company, Yoba Development, is flipping the hood.

Taking place at the Brooklyn Naval Yard on May 9 and May 10, “Flipping The Hood” aims to empower the Black community through real estate education and wealth-building strategies.

Unlike standard real estate seminars that rely heavily on panel discussions and fireside chats, “Flipping the Hood” incorporates hands-on workshops led by seasoned real estate professionals. Attendees will receive tactical, real-time advice on investing, acquiring property, and building financial legacies. A keen emphasis is placed on investing in historically underserved neighborhoods.

While promoting the event on Instagram, Yoba reflected on the economic disparities facing longtime residents of historically Black neighborhoods, particularly in Brooklyn, where he grew up. As he walked through the borough’s rapidly gentrifying streets, Yoba drew comparisons between Brooklyn’s past and present, emphasizing how much has changed—and how much local residents have been excluded from those changes.

“We don’t get to participate in the ownership and development in a lot of Brooklyn,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “Why is that? More than anything, it’s a lack of education.”

Speakers at the event include Valerie White, senior executive director at LISC NYC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation), a nonprofit organization committed to community development; Julien Gordon, founder of the Multifamily Movement, which helps individuals acquire multi-unit properties to create passive income; and David Adefeso, CEO of The Pacific Group and a noted financial advisor.

In addition to real estate-focused sessions, the conference will feature entrepreneurs, wellness coaches, artists, and educators who will address the intersections of health, creativity, and financial stability. The broader goal is to equip attendees with the tools to build intergenerational wealth and reclaim economic power in their communities.

To encourage youth participation, Yoba Development is offering a two-for-one ticket promotion. For every ticket purchased, a high school or college student will receive free admission, making the event accessible to the next generation of leaders and changemakers.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit yobadevelopment.com.

