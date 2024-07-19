Women by Stacy Jackson Black Women Pen Letter Of Support For President Biden Over 1,400 Black women signed the letter in solidarity and unity, asserting their support for President Biden as the Democratic candidate.









Democratic Party Leadership received a letter in support of President Biden from over 1,400 Black women, reaffirming their commitment to his leadership and addressing recent calls for him to step aside from the 2024 presidential race.

The letter, signed by prominent Black women such as Carol Moseley Braun and Keisha Lance Bottoms, strongly opposes suggestions for President Biden to withdraw from the race. “The suggestion that any candidate who won their primary should simply step aside because victory appears difficult at the moment is disrespectful to the voters, unjust and undemocratic,” the Black women state.

This show of solidarity comes in response to growing pressure from some Democrats for President Biden to remove himself from the ticket following a debate, where he was heavily criticized after his shaky performance. The letter further argues that judging him solely on a single debate performance is unfair, especially when compared to his opponent’s intentions. “We believe it is unfair and disruptive to judge President Biden for having a bad 90-minute debate performance against a serial liar who wants to destroy our democracy and be a dictator-in-chief,” the statement asserts.

Black women signatories emphasize their unique understanding of the threats posed by a potential second Trump term. According to the letter, they call for unity and faith in their ability to engage voters effectively. “We must unify around our deep belief in our values and our ability to effectively engage voters and win up and down the ballot in 2024.” The letter noted that Black women make up a reliable voting Bloc for the Democratic party, stating, “When Black women vote in record numbers, democrats win the White House, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governorships, state legislatures, mayors’ races and other local races across the nation.”

In President Biden’s response to his previous shaky debate performance, BE noted that the 81-year-old politician believes he is still the best candidate to face off against Trump.

