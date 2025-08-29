Black Women-Owned 1010 Wine Named Best Wine Bar In America

USA Today crowned 1010 Wine and Events as the Best Wine Bar in America 2025. Located in Inglewood, California, the luxury establishment is the first and only Black woman–owned wine bar in Inglewood.

Located at the intersection of La Brea and Centinela, the wine bar boasts the largest selection of Black-owned brands, including Taraji P. Henson’s Seven Daughters wine and Issa Rae’s Viarae Prosecco.

USA Today praised the establishment for its wide selection of wines and its food menu, which offers fusion dishes inspired by the diaspora, such as black-eyed pea fritters, fried fish, champagne waffles, and chicken wings, as well as Nigerian-style Suya beef skewers.

“We’re very grateful for it. We’re very excited. It’s kind of surreal,” Le Jones, co-owner of 1010, told the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Le, a trademark attorney, and her sister Leslie Jones, an event planner, opened the wine bar in 2021. The sisters said they were tired of having to go outside of Inglewood for an upscale wine experience, so they decided to open a business in the city. Jones said they faced challenges starting a new company on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we first walked into this space, it was really hard to imagine it to look like what it does now. And so now the fact that thousands of people have walked in and out of these doors over these four years is a huge accomplishment for us,” Le Jones told the outlet.

The Jones sisters purchased the building and transformed the 10,000-square-foot mixed-use space into a hub for live entertainment and events. The co-owners say they hope to inspire other aspiring entrepreneurs to start businesses in the community.

Now in its fourth year of business, the first-place award recognizes not only 1010 Wine and Events but also the contributions of African Americans in the wine industry, who own less than 5% of wine companies.

People outside the greater Los Angeles area can join the 1010 Wine Club. With memberships starting at $130 a month, members receive a curated selection of Black-owned wines and enjoy discounts online and in-store.

