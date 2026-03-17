Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Hundreds Gather In Nation’s Capital For 15th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Women of Power National Summit The 15th annual Black Women’s Roundtable Women of Power National Summit brought together Black women leaders from nearly 20 states.







Hundreds of Black women leaders from across the country recently gathered in Washington, D.C. for the 15th annual Black Women’s Roundtable Women of Power National Summit, coming together to advance policy change, community organizing, wellness, and empowerment.

Held March 11–15 across Washington, D.C., and Arlington, Virginia, the Women’s History Month event brought together Black women leaders from nearly 20 states under the theme “United We Win: Freedom, Justice, Democracy, Safety & Opportunity for All,” The Grio reports. The summit featured influential voices, including elected officials such as Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, as well as organizers and professionals across sectors.

“There’s no sadness in this place — we come together and have joy,” said Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP). “It’s our way of celebrating Women’s History Month by bringing together Black women leaders from across the country.”

“Our theme is ‘United We Win,’” she added. “People leave these five days feeling more encouraged that whatever obstacles are in the way can be overcome, and how important it is that we overcome them together.”

Organized by the NCBCP and its Black Women’s Roundtable initiative, this year’s summit arrived at a pivotal moment as many Black women navigate economic uncertainty, workplace barriers, and ongoing concerns around civil rights and voting access. Designed to offer both strategy and support, the event centered on sparking meaningful conversations to strengthen leadership pipelines, boost entrepreneurship, and expand civic engagement. Attendees also met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and participated in sessions focused on education, health, and community resilience.

“We focused on issues around freedom, democracy and justice, but also empowerment and quality of life,” Campbell said, noting this year’s focus on issues ranging from equal pay and barriers in healthcare to voting rights and the state of American democracy. “We’re also concerned about rights we believe have been eroded and what we must do collectively to protect them.”

Organizers also highlighted the economic power of Black women—who account for $1.7 trillion in annual consumer spending—and stressed the importance of using that influence to uplift communities through entrepreneurship and collective investment. The summit also featured a marketplace spotlighting Black women entrepreneurs, leadership awards, wellness programming, faith-based gatherings, and an intergenerational leadership track for young Black girls focused on mentorship and skill-building.

“We are very determined about exercising our power as Black women,” Campbell said. “Politically, we have power. We know we help drive the Black vote.”

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