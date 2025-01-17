Technology by Jeffrey McKinney Blacks In Detroit Can Benefit From $250K Digital Divide Investment By Rocket Community Fund New initiative will provide participants the tools to attain economic mobility and success in a digital landscape.







Hoping to help boost job opportunities for Blacks, the Rocket Community Fund is investing $250,000 to launch Digital Skills Detroit.

The Rocket Community Fund, in partnership with Tech Goes Home (TGH), says the program will equip 200 Detroiters with digital skills needed to flourish in today’s labor market and bolster economic empowerment in the city’s underserved communities.

BLACK ENTERPRISE was informed that most of the participants who register for training are Black, though the Rocket Community Fund offers services to all residents. According to this, participants will get a free digital device, access to affordable Internet, and hands-on training to develop essential skills.

For instance, they will learn to navigate the internet, use productivity software, gain Internet job search techniques, and access specific online services. The training will be conducted at Connect 313’s 17 local technology hubs, accessible community spaces offering internet connectivity and digital resources.

The fresh initiative comes after the Rocket Community Fund shared how it’s bridging the digital divide by advancing digital equity through targeted investments and collaborations.

Through investment and collaboration. The new program will be delivered over six months through workshops and Learning Circles led by local instructors trained by TGH. It was disclosed that the approach ensures culturally relevant and high-quality instruction tailored to Detroit’s unique needs, including addressing specific necessities of Detroit’s diverse populations.

Autumn Evans, Senior Program Manager at Rocket Community Fund, stated, “Digital literacy is essential for participating fully in today’s society. “Through partnerships like this, we’re addressing systemic barriers and providing Detroiters with tools to achieve economic mobility and success in a tech-driven world.”

TGH has partnered with hundreds of organizations statewide. It was disclosed that most of its learners are people of color, speak a primary language other than English, and have an annual household income of under $20K.

The Rocket Community Fund works with Rocket Mortgage and the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA TOUR event. According to the news release, through its signature “Changing the Course” campaign, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has invested nearly $6 million in digital inclusion since 2019 and almost $10 million overall in community nonprofits. These efforts have helped connect over 150,000 families to low-cost internet options and provided 75,000 devices to residents. In 2024, over $581K was invested in digital inclusion nonprofits.

