Blackstone Charitable Foundation Selects Morgan State University to Benefit From $2M Commitment

The Blackstone Charitable Foundation today announced that it has committed $2 million to expand access to its student venture and entrepreneurial skill-building program, Blackstone LaunchPad, to students at Morgan State University and three other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The partnership is part of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation’s broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher-ed institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities.

LaunchPad’s campus-based programming and national network will provide students at Morgan, Bowie State University, North Carolina A&T University, and North Carolina Central University with the resources and opportunities to support their entrepreneurial endeavors and career ambitions. On Morgan’s campus, student access to the Blackstone LaunchPad program will be facilitated through the University’s Entrepreneurial Development and Assistance Center (EDAC).