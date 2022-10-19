Blackstone Charitable Foundation Selects Morgan State University to Benefit From $2M Commitment

The Blackstone Charitable Foundation today announced that it has committed $2 million to expand access to its student venture and entrepreneurial skill-building program, Blackstone LaunchPad, to students at Morgan State University and three other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
The partnership is part of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation’s broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher-ed institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities.
LaunchPad’s campus-based programming and national network will provide students at Morgan, Bowie State University, North Carolina A&T University, and North Carolina Central University with the resources and opportunities to support their entrepreneurial endeavors and career ambitions. On Morgan’s campus, student access to the Blackstone LaunchPad program will be facilitated through the University’s Entrepreneurial Development and Assistance Center (EDAC).
“We are thankful for this new collaboration with the Blackstone Charitable Foundation, as it builds upon the great work we’ve already done to expose our gifted students to embracing innovative ideas and developing an entrepreneurial mindset,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University.
“In leveraging the generous resources made available through the foundation, we look to further our student’s business acumen and creative approach to problem solving as they develop and launch the businesses of the future.”
In addition, LaunchPad will fund new programs on Morgan’s campus to help students experience building a startup and access a pipeline of internship and job opportunities. Additionally, students will be able to participate in national programming such as pitch competitions, fellowships and conferences, where they can build a lasting network of professional relationships. Blackstone LaunchPad is a co-curricular program available to all students, no matter their course of study.