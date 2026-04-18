Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Blavity Media Group Expands Into Connected TV, Unlocking Access To Nearly 100 Million Streaming Viewers Blavity is coming to your TV through a new partnership with OTTera.







Blavity Media Group (BMG), the online platform for Black culture and millennial‑driven content, is expanding into connected TV advertising through a new partnership with OTTera.

The partnership adds connected TV (CTV) placements to BMG’s portfolio for the first time. Through OTTera’s network, advertisers can now distribute ads across more than 600 live streaming platforms and 2,000 FAST channels, expanding its reach to nearly 100 million users on platforms including Samsung, Vizio, Hisense, Sony, and Roku.

Additionally, the partnership will bring sports content to the BMG platform, leveraging OTTera’s FAST channel portfolio of live and on-demand programming.

Morgan DeBaun, the CEO and founder of Blavity, underscored how the partnership will broaden the company’s reach.

“Black culture has never been confined to one screen, and neither should the brands that want to show up authentically for our audience. This partnership with OTTera means that for the first time, a brand can walk into BMG and leave with a campaign that reaches Black America from their morning scroll to their living room couch. That is a first in Black media, and we built it,” said DeBaun in a statement.

Blavity Media Group reaches over 32 million monthly users across its various brands, including Blavity, AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Home & Texture, and Shadow & Act.

“Blavity has built a cultural engine that brands trust, and this partnership extends that power into connected TV at scale. Together, we’re creating a new standard—where reaching Black audiences isn’t fragmented across platforms, but unified across every screen,” said Stephen Hodge, CEO and co-founder of OTTera.

OTTer has experience working with Black-owned media platforms. The company has partnered with AfroLandTV, a streaming service that offers Nollywood films and shows from across the African continent, and the Remy Network, a streaming platform owned by rapper Remy Ma.

The partnership with Blavity Media Group marks OTTera’s largest partnership with a Black-owned media company to date.

Last month, BMG announced a new partnership with The Gathering Spot (THG), the private social club for Black business professionals. The partnership aims to connect brands with influential Black business professionals.

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