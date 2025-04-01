Women by Stacy Jackson Blavity Inc. Founder Morgan DeBaun Releases First Book, ‘Rewrite Your Rules’ 'Rewrite the Rules' offers a guide to readers on how to challenge the norms in achieving success.







Morgan DeBaun, founder and CEO of global digital media company Blavity Inc., has released her first book, Rewrite Your Rules: The Journey to Success in Less Time with More Freedom.

The book, released on April 1, invites readers into DeBaun’s journey as a serial entrepreneur and provides a path to fulfillment.

According to Penguin Random House, Rewrite Your Rules is a call to action offering a three-part framework: “Master Yourself,” “Master Your Method,” and “Master Your Growth.” The book provides practical steps for readers to become CEOs, approach success, and rewrite the rules for themselves.

Making sure she articulated everything in a way that people could understand, “this book walks you through exactly how to design your own method so that you can do it the way that you want,” DeBaun told HOT97. For DeBaun, Rewrite Your Rules was the culmination of over a decade of experience as an entrepreneur. Having a tribe of people who motivated her was vital to her ability to scale in life.

“I’ve acquired three companies in the last 10 years, built a business from my apartment in San Francisco, and had a dream with my co-founders for us to create a company that was helpful to Black people.”

As DeBaun wrote her book over four years, she rediscovered how much grit she had as a 24-year-old. The process reminded her of how “fierce” she was, even working through a phase during Blavity’s existence when she did not like herself as a founder and a CEO.

“So with Rewrite Your Rules, I just wanted to show people how they can rewrite their rules for themselves,” she said. “I want to be a rule maker. I want to be the person who is saying, ‘I know that you told me I have to do this this way, but I’m going to do it my way.’”

Since its inception in 2014, DeBaun’s Blavity media company has amplified Black culture and the voices of millennials through its premium content. Alongside co-founders Jonathan Jackson, Jeff Nelson, and Aaron Samuels, the team launched AfroTech in 2016 and women’s lifestyle platform 21Ninety in 2017. In addition, they acquired entertainment platform Shadow and Act and travel website Travel Noire.

Blavity, Inc. also took over RnB House Party ahead of its 2024 debut of the Blavity House Party Music Festival.

