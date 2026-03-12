Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Blavity Media Group Named Exclusive Sales And Activation Partner For The Gathering Spot The collaboration aims to create a new platform connecting brands with some of Black America’s most influential professionals through both digital media and private gathering spaces.







Blavity Media Group (BMG) and The Gathering Spot (TGS) have entered into an exclusive partnership designed to celebrate and amplify Black excellence.

Announced on March 10, BMG has been named the exclusive sales and activation partner for TGS’s sponsorship portfolio, AfroTech reported. The collaboration aims to create a new platform connecting brands with some of Black America’s most influential professionals through both digital media and private gathering spaces.

“The Gathering Spot built physical spaces with the same philosophy we brought to digital media: that Black professionals deserve to be seen fully, not as a demographic, but as a community,” said Blavity Inc. CEO and Co-founder, Morgan DeBaun. “Together, we’re creating something that reflects how our audience actually lives, online and offline, in content and in community. For brands that want to show up authentically, this is the way in.”

“Our community lives online and offline. Now our partners and brands can show up in both places authentically,” she added in a LinkedIn announcement.

The partnership will offer a limited number of sponsorship opportunities, giving brands access to TGS’s private membership network of leaders, executives, and founders shaping business, politics, and culture. The organization serves more than 11,000 members across four locations in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Sponsors will also gain perks such as category-exclusive placements across TGS clubs, curated member experiences, and custom on-site activations promoted through BMG’s digital platforms — including brands like AfroTech, Blavity, and Travel Noire — which reach more than 32 million monthly users.

“From day one, The Gathering Spot has been about what happens when Black people have a space where they’re celebrated, not tolerated,” said Ryan Wilson, CEO and co-founder of The Gathering Spot. “Our members are building generational wealth, launching companies, and shaping industries. Blavity mirrors these notions across media. This partnership gives brands access to the rooms where those conversations and decisions are happening.”

