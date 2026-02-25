Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Bless Her Heart: Nicki Minaj Praises Trump Bible As ‘Gift Of A Lifetime’ The Bible, gifted by Trump, bears his signature on the cover in bold black marker.







Rapper Nicki Minaj has shared a photo of a leather-bound Trump Bible and is over the moon about the gift.

Minaj posted a photograph on X, showing the signed copy of the “God Bless the USA” Bible, also known as the Trump Bible, a special edition King James version that includes foundational American documents.

In her caption, Minaj wrote, “One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life.” The edition is known among collectors and formerly retailed for nearly $1,000.

The Bible, gifted by Trump, bears his signature in bold black marker on the cover. Minaj’s love for Trump has been well-documented in the first quarter of 2026.

The God Bless the USA edition of the Bible was first produced in partnership with country artist Lee Greenwood and has been marketed as a patriotic item due to its inclusion of incomplete versions of the Constitution of the United States, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/AfupGNVTpY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 22, 2026

Minaj’s apparent joy at receiving the Bible follows a period of public political appearances, including a Turning Point USA rally. Over recent months, she has boisterously supported Trump by sharing photos and messages linking herself to the 34-time felon.

Recently, Minaj, the wife of registered sex offender Kenneth Petty, has spoken up on upcoming legislation. She specifically called for her legion of fans, the Barbz, to encourage their representatives to vote yes on the SAVE Act. The Pink Friday rapper proposed an exchange with her fans. If they agreed to engage politically, Minaj promised personal engagement.

“Dear Barbz, call your senators, then tweet #SaveAct to let me know you did it. Here’s a little video as a bribe to get you to do it,” she wrote in a post on X.

“If you all do it, I’ll let you choose between a new look & Spaces. The choice is yours.”

While Minaj has not formally declared a party affiliation, her online activity offers hints about her political leanings. Scrutiny abounds around her recent political engagement, as she is not a U.S. citizen, with many speculating that she’s lobbying to change that.

