Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle BlessUp Rolls Founder Turns Weekly Sellouts Into Charlotte Cinnamon Roll Pop-Up Success Maya Waiters, founder of BlessUp Rolls, announced June 15 that customers will now purchase the bakery's products at local events and markets.







A Charlotte cinnamon roll business that regularly sells out its inventory is ending pre-orders and shifting to a pop-up model to expand access across the city, Q City Metro reports.

Maya Waiters, founder of BlessUp Rolls, announced June 15 that customers will now purchase the bakery’s products at local events and markets rather than reserving orders in advance.

“My goal is to make BlessUp Rolls more accessible by bringing fresh cinnamon rolls directly to the community,” Waiters told the outlet.

Customers can continue purchasing rolls in person at Crown & Honey Boutique from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday while supplies last. Additional locations and event schedules will be posted on the business’s Instagram page.

Waiters launched BlessUp Rolls in April 2026 after relocating to Charlotte with her husband in 2023 following more than a decade in Atlanta. After leaving her warehouse job at Honeywell, she said she took time to consider her next steps.

“Like, God, what do you want me to do? And he’s like, just start back baking. Do what you love. Do what comes easy.”

Waiters said she initially considered selling cupcakes before identifying a gap in Charlotte’s bakery market.

“I didn’t see a lot of, like, a specific bakery that just sells cinnamon rolls,” she said.

According to Waiters, BlessUp Rolls sells more than 300 cinnamon rolls each week during four days of operation. Top-selling flavors include Original, Biscoff, Peach Cobbler, and Sweet Potato.

This cinnamon roll business began operating from Waiters’ apartment complex in April, but demand increased after Charlotte food blogger Herbert Experience featured the bakery on Instagram, she said.

“One weekend, the line was so long at my apartment complex that it was like a Chick-fil-A,” Waiters said.

The owner of Crown & Honey Boutique later offered Waiters complimentary pickup space as she works toward opening a permanent storefront.

Waiters said the faith-based business is intended to foster connection and encourage customers through food.

“It’s about bringing people closer together,” she said.

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