Blue Ivy Carter Outshines Her Parents In Latest Short For Tiffany & Co. ‘About Love’ Campaign

Yesterday, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. released the latest installment of the “About Love” campaign; but this time, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter was the scene-stealing star of the show.

The new short, titled “Date Night,” opens with Beyoncé in color in the back of a taxi, against the contrast of a 50s, black-and-white backdrop. As she plays “He loves me… he loves me not” with a yellow daisy, viewers can see what appears to be old New York City in the background. She soon picks up husband Jay-Z and they embark on their back seat date night.

The romantic spot takes a turn for the adorable when Blue appears on screen, chasing her parents’ taxi through the backdrop. The cab comes to a stop, and the eldest of the Carter kids crashes her parents’ party, sporting glasses, braces, and a big grin.

“Date Night,” which is credited as a Parkwood Entertainment production, is the second spot in the Carters’ ongoing campaign for Tiffany. It comes after the sultry “About Love” short, which was almost overshadowed by the criticism caused by the exclusive yellow diamond worn by Beyoncé and the inclusion of a never-before-seen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting.

As with the first commercial, this latest clip showcases a variety of Tiffany’s pieces very subtly, focusing more on the couple and their Breakfast At Tiffany’s-inspired storyline. On Jay-Z is the Bird on a Rock brooch, which Tiffany & Co. describes as “one of the 21st century’s most iconic jewelry designs.” The piece features a platinum and 18k gold bird perched on a 44-carat morganite stone.

Mrs. Carter is seen sporting a 10-plus carat Alisa diamond ring and a pair of Ribbon Fan earrings. All three pieces were designed by renowned artist Jean Schlumberger, but are not showcased as part of the company’s Schlumberger Collection, with pieces starting at $1,100 as listed on Tiffany’s website.

At press time, “Date Night” had garnered 2.9 million views and over 700,000 likes on Beyoncé’s Instagram feed in less than 24 hours. The YouTube post of the ad, which was also shared on Beyonce.com, has accumulated just over 100,000 views.