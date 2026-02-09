Celebrity News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Bob Marley’s Love Of Soccer Steps Into Focus In New Adidas Collection The release coincides with what would have been Marley’s 80th birthday and arrives as global attention builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







By Robert Hill

Adidas released a new apparel and footwear collection in collaboration with the Bob Marley Foundation on Feb. 6, celebrating the late reggae icon’s legacy and lifelong passion for soccer.

The release coincides with what would have been Bob Marley’s 80th birthday and arrives as global attention builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The collection honors Marley’s passion for the sport, which was often described as his love outside of music.

Marley’s connection to soccer played a central role in the collaboration and has been recognized as a piece of his identity. The late artist often referred to the sport as a source of freedom, unity, and personal expression, often watching matches while on tour. His love for soccer and Jamaica, combined with his global cultural influence, led Adidas to create an apparel line in his honor.

The apparel features the powerful phrase “Football is Freedom” on graphic T-shirts with Marley’s face. Other items include basketball shorts and shoes.

Rolling Stone reported, “Of particular note is the Bob Marley Gazelle Jamaica Shoe featured in the capsule, which reimagines one of Adidas’ hero silhouettes in bright yellow and green, with a touch of ruby lining the classic Three Stripes overlays on the upper. The German brand’s signature, thick rubber outsole is present here, too: doling out traction on surfaces from the turf to the city sidewalk.”

Adidas carefully crafted the designs as the brand worked closely with the Bob Marley Foundation, drawing inspiration from archival photographs, tour-era clothing, and Marley’s style to create pieces that reflect his love for music, football, and Jamaican culture, as provided by the foundation.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, the Bob Marley and Adidas collaboration reflects how brands continue to align prominent figures with sporting moments. This collaboration reinforces that Marley’s influence will continue to spread for generations to come.

