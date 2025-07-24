Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NFL Player Bobby Wagner Becomes Part-Owner Of WNBA’s Seattle Storm 'It’s an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women’s professional sports,' said Wagner.







NFL linebacker Bobby Wagner has recently signed on to become part of the WNBA‘s Seattle Storm’s ownership group.

The franchise announced on July 23 that the Super Bowl XLVIII Champion will join the team’s ownership group. Wagner was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and played with the franchise until 2021.

We’re proud to announce that Bobby Wagner is joining the Seattle Storm ownership group! A Super Bowl champion and All-Pro linebacker, @Bwagz will become the first active NFL player to have equity in a WNBA team. 📰 https://t.co/szpy4qpbNh pic.twitter.com/7B6yXI8rvS — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 23, 2025

“It’s an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women’s professional sports,” said Wagner in a written statement. “This is about more than basketball; it’s about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations.”

The Storm has won four championships while making 19 playoff appearances in the 25 years that the team has been in the WNBA. Last year, the ownership group opened a $64 million training facility, BECU Storm Center for Basketball Performance, dedicated to the Storm’s vision for the future of women’s basketball. They were ranked as the league’s third most valuable team in the WNBA.

The team’s co-owner, Lisa Brummel, welcomed Warner to the ownership group.

“Bobby is a hometown hero who has had an immeasurable impact on the Seattle community,” said Brummel. “He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women’s sports. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Storm franchise, we are excited to add Bobby’s experience and expertise to the mix.”

Wagner now plays for the Washington Commanders after stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2022) and a return to the Seahawks in 2023.

He was a second-round pick by the Seahawks and holds three of the team’s records for most tackles in a single season, and leads all active players in total tackles. Wagner has been to 10 Pro Bowls and named to 11 All-Pro teams.

The Storm has a winning record of 14-10 after losing the last game it played against the Dallas Wings, 87-63.

