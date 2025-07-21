Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman WNBA Players Wear ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ Shirts At All-Star Game In Message To League The WNBA players decided to send a message to the league amid talks for greater pay.







WNBA players reaffirmed their stance on equitable pay to the league. The players rocked “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts while participating in this year’s All-Star Games.

The players used the platform to keep attention on their ongoing fight for better pay. According to The Grio, both sides of the match wore the shirts to protest the wages. Team captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier also donned the provocative attire at the July 19 game in Indianapolis.

Collier shared how they decided to wear the shirts to spread further awareness on the issue. The Minnesota Lynx forward detailed how the players receive a “tiny percentage” of the revenue made off their hard work.

“We get a very tiny percentage of all the money that’s made through the WNBA, which obviously is made through the entertainment we provide,” explained the Unrivaled founder. “So we want a fair and reasonable percentage of that.”

However, the shirts were a last-minute plan. A player’s meeting sparked the idea that same morning, with the items appearing that evening. The public message also comes on the heels of a botched discussion on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The players want a higher revenue share, as well as increased salaries and benefits, which would necessitate a more flexible salary cap. According to Sports Illustrated, the average base salary is $102,249. The figure stands in stark contrast to the millions made in the NBA.

The players also realized they had another pillar of support from their fan bases. Fans yelled “Pay Them!” while others held signs that showed solidarity with their plight.

“We had no idea that they were in solidarity with our demonstration,” said Nneka Ogwumike, president of the WNBPA. “I’ve been hearing it all weekend at the fan events, supporting us and wanting us to get our fair share of the value.”

The shirts are also on sale, allowing fans to continue displaying their support for the cause.

“You put it out there, and you stand on business,” added fellow Minnesota Lynx player Courtney Williams. “And we’re standing on business.”

Especially as the WNBA reaches new heights in popularity, with a $2.2 billion media rights deal set to launch in 2026, players are hoping to also cash in on this exponential growth. If they don’t reach an agreement by the end of 2025, there have been inklings of a proposed walkout to protest the meager pay.

RELATED CONTENT: Pro Soccer Player Hides As Loved Ones Kidnapped Amid Increasing Crime In Ecuador, Family Safely Returned