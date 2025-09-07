News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Body Found Off Highway Confirmed As Missing Prince George’s County Teen With Suspect In Custody Thompson's death has shaken up on her community on multiple levels, with the Maryland Governor also releasing a statement.







The body of DaCara Rose Thompson, a Prince George’s County teen who went missing late August, has been found.

The body was located Aug. 31 off a highway in Maryland, with the Prince George’s County Police Chief confirming it as Thompson. Her mysterious disappearance garnered national headlines as her family desperately searched for her whereabouts. Now, the search has ended in tragedy, with an investigation unfolding into the arrested suspect.

The officials over the case shared at a Sept. 5 press conference that they have arrested Hugo Hernandez-Mendez for his alleged involvement in Thompson’s murder. The 35-year-old faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for the 19-year-old’s death, per USA Today.

The late teen went missing Aug. 22 after leaving her home in Prince George’s county. She had last sent her father a text stating that she would be “home soon,” yet never returned. Her family and local community held multiple search efforts where she disappeared. They also hosted a vigil in the hopes she would come back safely.

Officials did not disclose any further information surrounding how she died or Hernandez-Mendez’s potential motive. However, video footage revealed Thompson “willfully entered” a car driven by her alleged killer the night she disappeared. The footage showed the teenager talking to Hernandez-Mendez in his driver’s seat, before walking to the passenger’s side to get in the vehicle.

Police Chief George Nader then detailed how Hernandez-Mendez drove her to a home in Bowie, Maryland, six miles from her own residence. There, he says, the man killed Thompson in a bedroom. He disposed of her body a few miles away at a grassy area off Route 50 in a neighboring county.

Nader stated that Hernandez-Mendez reportedly acted alone in the murder. Detectives could not confirm as of yet if the two knew each other previously.

Before her death, Thompson was a recent high school graduate working for a nonprofit in Prince George’s, becoming a member of the Maryland Service Year Option. However, the young woman’s death has shaken up the community on a local and statewide scale.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released a statement on the loss, calling it an “act of senseless violence.” He also noted her mission to enact change throughout the community.

My statement on the Da’Cara Thompson Investigation: pic.twitter.com/ohZSeuPypM — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) September 5, 2025

“Da’Cara raised her hand right out of high school to join our most recent cohort of Maryland Service Year Option members –patriotic Marylanders committed to public service,” wrote the politician. “She yearned to be part of our mission to solve big problems with bold solutions through her passion for the arts.”

He added, “She was a bright light in our state. We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure those responsible for this crime are held accountable and honor D​a’Cara’s legacy of service through our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all Marylanders.”

As for her alleged killer, he has been granted jail without bond. His court hearing remains scheduled for Sept. 8.

