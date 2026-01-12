Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn After Telling Voters Not To ‘Waste’ Donations On Jasmine Crockett, Comedians Apologize Comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers addressed the backlash after discouraging voters from donating to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign.







Comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers are expressing regret for shading Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett‘s Senate campaign run, after telling fellow Dems not to donate to her campaign.

Rogers addressed the backlash on Jan. 10 via his Instagram Story after criticism erupted over remarks he and Yang made on a recent episode of their Las Culturistas podcast, where they shared opinions on Democratic Party strategy ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

“And don’t waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett,” Rogers said, with Yang telling his friend, “I must agree.”

Matt Rogers: “Don’t waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett.”



Bowen Yang: “I must agree.” pic.twitter.com/ljM5dVaoVJ — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 8, 2026

After swift online backlash, both Rogers and Yang, who recently wrapped his seven-season run on Saturday Night Live, issued apologies for their remarks about Crockett.

“Hey, everybody. I hear the response, and I am taking every bit of it to heart, I promise,” Rogers wrote on Instagram. “Transparency and candor matter to me, especially on the podcast. I’m a very progressive person who cares deeply about winning these elections, but my phrasing was not right. I will be more thoughtful! I really do promise.”

“I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise,” Rogers added. “I just want us to win, and I will be better at finding ways to help.”

Matt Rogers apologizes for his comments on Jasmine Crockett via his Instagram Stories.



Bowen Yang reposts Matt's apology and basically adds, "ditto." pic.twitter.com/bOlFC5jqBX — ⭐ Jonathan Apollo ⭐ (@IAmJonnyApollo) January 10, 2026

Yang appeared to express his regret by reposting Rogers’ statement and adding that he “should not have cursorily weighed in on this. Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly.”

The episode later featured Rogers explaining his take, telling listeners he doesn’t believe the Democratic lawmaker has a realistic path to winning a Senate seat in GOP-led Texas.

“Let me just qualify the Jasmine Crockett thing. She’s not going to win a Senate seat in Texas, you guys. If Beto O’Rourke couldn’t do it, Jasmine Crockett is not going to do it,” Rogers said. “It’s nothing against her, it’s just that she is a politician, in that she is very well-defined already, and it’s my opinion that we’re going to need someone who is less defined at this moment that rises up.”

Crockett has not responded to the comedians, as she remains focused on her campaign and continues her “Texas Tough Tour” across the state.

