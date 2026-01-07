News by Sharelle B. McNair Jasmine Crockett Encourages America To Give MTG Grace Despite ‘Cowardly’ Retirement "At the end of the day, calling it out is so important, so I applaud her for that."







Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) wants Americans to extend Majorie Taylor Greene grace for speaking out against President Donald Trump before she retired from Congress this week.

Crockett, who is running for Senate, shared her thoughts on the former Georgia Congresswoman while appearing on ABC’s The View.

“I can only hope that she’s changed. I don’t quite believe it, but I do want people to give her grace to the extent that she is doing something that, honestly, most of the boys are too afraid to do,” Crockett told the co-hosts. “I will give her credit when credit is due. She is willing to call out what is wrong. Now her motivations behind it, who knows … but at the end of the day, calling it out is so important, so I applaud her for that.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's message to her former colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene after her retirement from Congress: "I do want people to give her grace to the extent that she is doing something that, honestly, most of the boys are too afraid to do." pic.twitter.com/92SCrxfyxl — The View (@TheView) January 6, 2026

Greene seemingly did a complete 180 amid the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, fighting for the victims of the convicted sex offender and pushing for the release of the co-conspirators’ names.

She called out Trump and her then Republican colleagues to do more, resulting in Trump starting a smear campaign against her.

Crockett and Greene were not publicly fans of each other, starting with the viral moment that gave rise to the “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Bleach body” insult and continuing through her retirement.

“I also feel like it’s a bit cowardly, though, to then just quit. Because the heat that she’s facing because she’s on the opposite side of him — imagine what I get,” Crockett said in reference to the personal insults from Trump.

“You get your protection, you get your detail because of your elected status and caucus,” Crockett added. “You don’t get it because you necessarily have a whole lot of death threats. So, you know, I say good luck to her. I say do better in the future. And I say go and talk to other folk that may be feeling like you, and tell them that he is not the leader that you need in this moment, and even if that means voting for a Democrat, do what is best for this country.”

