News by Kandiss Edwards Report: Boys Receive Harmful Ideas About Masculinity On Social Media Teenage boys are consuming 'masculinity-related material' on social media.







Social media content is shaping the way boys see masculinity, according to a new report.

Common Sense Media reports nearly three in four teenage boys are regularly exposed to social media content that links masculinity to dominance, money, and physical power. Clinicians warn that the trend may distort boys’ sense of self and emotional well-being.

Boys ages 11 to 17 are consuming online content that centers on “masculinity-related material.” The same study said more than two-third of respondents come across posts that “promotes problematic gender roles.” Such content includes videos that depict success as control over others or romantic attention as a status symbol.

Michael Robb, director of research at Common Sense Media and lead author of the study, discussed the parameters of the study with CNN.

“We’re documenting how the algorithms that kids are a part of are specifically shaping their identity during this really crucial period of adolescence, which is a time of identity formation,” Robb said.

Robb added that he was particularly concerned about the connection between digital misogyny and real-world violence.

“My research suggests that when negative messages about women and girls are normalized online, it can cause offline violence,” he said.

While the survey did not prove a direct link between exposure and behavior, Robb acknowledged it could underestimate the impact.

“Those who hold these views may not have been willing to admit in the survey that they were experiencing emotional struggles or feeling vulnerable,” he said.

Melissa Greenberg, a clinical psychologist at Princeton Psychotherapy Center who was not involved in the research, said parents should assume their children will encounter such material regardless of online restrictions.

“Even if we monitor and limit what our kids see at home, they will be exposed to content we are not aware of in other settings, and through friends and peers,” Greenberg told CNN in an email.

Experts said parents can help counteract negative influences by having open, judgment-free conversations about what teens see online. Robb advised asking boys directly about their digital experiences, adding, “One secret tip is that kids are actually quite excited to talk about their media use.”

Common Sense Media is calling for better media literacy education to help youth identify bias.

