Brandon Okpalobi Launches Siyanse, STEM-in-a-box

DIBIA Dream founder and STEM expert, Brandon Okpalobi, has recently launched Siyanse, a fun, educational brand for kids to explore complex topics through play. Their first products are dope kits that “encourage children to think critically and build an understanding of STEM fundamentals while they get their hands dirty.” Essentially, it’s STEM-in-a-box, or better yet, STEAM as it incorporates the elements of science, technology, engineering, and math, in addition to art. Siyanse’s goal is to inspire children to create, think outside of the box and innovate in unique, exciting ways.

Siyanse, a Rwandan (Kinyarwanda) word for “science”, creates hands-on STEM education for students. Their unique approach has been crafted to connect the classroom to career paths, while broadening the users’ perspective. Okpalobi believes that his Siyanse kits can limit screen time while also, “giving students the tools needed to dream bigger and understand the complex world around them.”

All about Siyanse Kits

Siyanse sells beautiful boxes with well-thought-out STEM activities inside. Their Siyanse Explorers Kit is for children between the ages of 3-6, Siyanse Creators Kit is for those aged 6-12 and Siyanse Innovators Kit, for 13-16 -year- olds.

The kits contain a variety of items, tools and instructions to complete the fun projects. For instance, The Captain Siyanse Boat Kit helps the child to create a functioning wind boat. It has been designed to “tap into a little one’s innovative problem-solving skills and pique their interest in engineering.” The kit teaches a child to explore density and buoyancy through a wind boat ready for actual waves.

Brandon Okpalobi shared, “We’ve worked with education experts and future scientists – the children themselves, to design best-of-their-kind experiences proven to make it fun to learn.” He continued, “It’s just about really making kids have a good time through science. Everything that we do is science. Everything we touch. Technology, it’s all science. But it’s making sure kids understand that, learn it early enough, and have a great time doing it.”

How you can get your hands on Siyanse

The kits can be purchased individually at Siyanse.com. If you are a teacher who would like more information on how to incorporate them in your classroom, or you have an organization that would like to donate kits to students, you can contact Brandon Okpalobi at Brandon@siyanse.com .

And if you’re worried about safety, the Siyanse team has it covered, sharing:

“All of our projects have been rigorously tested and have passed all safety standards for their designed age group. Above all, the safety of the kids who use and play with our products is our highest priority. They comply with the US CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) requirements for educational sets. Our hands-on chemistry projects comply with The European Committee for Standardization’s (CEN) special list of substances allowed in children’s chemistry sets (EN 71-4). None of our projects include explosives. All of them have been tested with kids and include detailed, visual step-by-step instructions.”

Brandon Okpalobi and team are looking to “change the name of science” with Siyanse, and they are well on their way!