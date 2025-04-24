News by Sharelle Burt Brandon Scott Announces Launch Of Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment The mayor’s office says transitions are “underway” as the city goes into festival season with events such as the Baltimore AFRAM Festival.









The city of Baltimore is reaching new heights under Mayor Brandon Scott’s leadership after he announced the creation of the Mayor’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment (MOACE) to heighten the city’s arts and entertainment sector, the Baltimore Banner reports.

The announcement came during Scott’s State of the City address after the efforts were isolated. With MOACE, the goal will be to centralize arts, events, nightlife, and film efforts under one umbrella, similar to other cities like Austin, Texas, Atlanta, and Chicago.

“We had over 28 million tourist visits to our city last year. We’re also home to incredible outdoor events — including Artscape, AFRAM, and Charm City Live,” Scott said. “With that said, I’m excited to announce a new Office of Arts, Culture, and Entertainment, which will organize these events and others — and serve as a resource for local artists and creators.”

The mayor’s office says transitions are “underway” as the city launches festival season with scheduled events such as the Baltimore AFRAM Festival, Artscape, and Charm City Live. The department will be separate from Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) and will be led by Morgan State University alum Tonya Miller Hall.

Miller Hall, who also serves as one of Scott’s senior advisers, lists additional plans for MOACE to include a boost for operational efficiency and in-house capacity, expanded revenue through sponsorship and grant leverage, supporting local artists and community-based cultural groups, and increasing Baltimore’s cultural infrastructure and creative workforce pathways. “Through strategic investment in festivals, film, public art, and nightlife, MOACE will serve as a catalyst for economic growth, creative innovation, and civic pride,” Hall said.

Scott’s announcement comes just months after the city cut ties with BOPA in January 2025 amid financial struggles and management concerns. The severed contract led to the former CEO, Rachel Graham, being voted out, according to CBS News. The city failed to announce whether the MOACE office would replace BOPA, which previously managed several events, including the Baltimore Farmers Market, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, Artscape, and Light City Baltimore.

MOACE aims to create a space where “the arts are central to Baltimore’s long-term economic growth and identity.” “We’re making sure Baltimore’s artists, creatives, and cultural workers aren’t an afterthought — they’re part of the blueprint,” a statement read. However, it comes at a great time ahead of the 2025 AFRAM Festival, which will be celebrated during the Juneteenth weekend. Scott released the lineup of the free two-day festival, which includes legendary performers Patti LaBelle and Juvenile, as well as rapper Saweetie and R&B crooner Teedra Moses.

