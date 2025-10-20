Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Brandy Felt Faint Before ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Show Was Cut Short In Chicago Brandy explained how her health condition and sound production played a role in the early closeout.







Brandy has finally explained to disgruntled fans why she had to end “The Boy Is Mine” tour early in Chicago.

Fans were displeased when the show ended before Brandy and co-headliner Monica could sing their signature duet. The Oct. 18 show came to an abrupt end shortly after Brandy left her set early.

According to TMZ, Brandy told the crowd “Give me one second, y’all, I gotta get my…,” stopping mid-sentence as she went backstage. While Monica came back to perform a rushed version of her own set, the concert immediately ended after with no explanation.

Now, Brandy is setting the record straight on how her health and sound production played a role in the faulty show. After attendees began to complain on social media, the “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer addressed the concerns of her “Dear Fans in Chicago” in a social media post.

“I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago,” the 46-year-old began.

“After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

While she tried to make a comeback to close out the show, she said production quality would have lessened her performance. The mix of issues led her to ending her time on stage for the tour stop.

She continued, “I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.”

Brandy embarked on her first in the U.S. concerts since her Human World Tour in 2009. This time, she partnered with frequent collaborator and fellow R&B darling, Monica, for the co-headlining tour inspired by their Grammy-award winning song, “The Boy Is Mine.” Brandy also expressed her thanks to her co-headliner for taking up the task of finishing the concert. :

She continued, “I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support.”

While some fans expressed concerns over Brandy’s ability to continue the tour, especially considering Chicago was only the third stop, the Grammy winner assured worried ticket-holders that the show must go on.

“I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me,” continued Brandy.

“I look forward to returning to the stage — stronger and more grateful than ever — alongside my girl, Monica, Sunday night in Indianapolis.”

