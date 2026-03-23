The Vocal Bible Ascends: Brandy To Be Immortalized On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Brandy is slated to receive the 2,839th star when she is presented with a spot on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that the “Moesha” star will be honored when she receives her star in the recording category. The emcee for the ceremony will be Sibley Scoles, and the guest speakers for the singer will be Issa Rae and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome performer Brandy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a written statement. “Brandy has captivated audiences for decades with a voice and artistry that helped shape modern R&B and inspire generations of performers. Honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of not only her extraordinary music career but also her lasting impact on television, film, and popular culture. We are proud to welcome Brandy to this iconic sidewalk that celebrates the very best of entertainment.”

The talented singer and actress was recently honored in January at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles by the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective. She received the Black Music Icon Award, which honors Black music creators whose artistry, innovation, and service have shaped the industry and inspired generations worldwide. Also honored that evening were Kirk Franklin and Pharrell Williams.

On March 20, Brandy posted on social media that she had been announced as a performer at the Roots Picnic, scheduled to take place at the historic Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on May 30 and 31. She is one of the featured artists taking the stage that weekend. Along with the Philadelphia hip-hop band The Roots, other announced performers include Erykah Badu, T.I., Jermaine Dupri, Kehlani, De La Soul, and the headliner, JAŸ-Z.

So excited to hit the stage at the legendary Roots Picnic… a celebration of music, culture, and pure soul.



Grateful to share this moment with such incredible artists. Let’s make it unforgettable. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VAvkdYhLHb — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) March 20, 2026

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