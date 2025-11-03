Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Brandy And Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine Tour’ Sets Atlanta Ablaze Sisterhood and surprises, this one was for the culture.







Halloween in Atlanta was anything but spooky when Brandy and Monica swept through the city on their The Boy Is Mine Tour, named after the 1998 duet that solidified the two singers’ bond forever.

The song ignited a manufactured “rivalry” between the two then-teenage singers. It topped the Billboard charts for 13 straight weeks and earned both artists a Grammy. While the song was a major hit for the singers and their record labels, circumstances changed when life began to mirror art. The pair didn’t shy away from discussing their real-life rivalry during the show, which was fueled by fans and subtle internet shade. However, even after addressing their past conflicts, the concert showed that the women, now in their 40s, have moved into a new chapter filled with love and sisterhood.

Before the two vocal powerhouses took the stage, several open acts warmed up the crowd, including the 2025 American Idol winner, Jamal Roberts, who paid tribute to the late D’Angelo with a soul-stirring cover of “How Does It Feel.” Next, the iconic Kelly Rowland wore a black two-piece bikini-style outfit with thigh boots, making it clear she spends time in the gym. Rowland performed some of her hits, including “Motivator,” and brought out her own special guest, Summer Walker, who embraced Halloween by dressing as a Playboy bunny and wowed the crowd with her flawless vocals.

Just before the clock struck 10, Brandy and Monica stepped out of a makeshift elevator holding hands. The opening songs of the show echoed their 2020 performance, in which the women shared the stage, flanked by an all-male dance crew, and listened to each other perform their hits that blended seamlessly, such as Brandy’s “Best Friend” and Monica’s “Like This, Like That.”

Then the women moved to individual sets that began with a video montage showcasing Brandy’s decorated career, including scenes from her sets where she sang songs like “Who Is She 2 U,” “Afrodisiac,” and “Full Moon.”

Monica followed with a set that included songs such as “Street Symphony” before transitioning into an ode to her hometown, Atlanta, with such ATL anthems as “Take Me Thru There.” She also brought her daughter Laiyah on stage for an adorable mother-daughter dance break. The tribute continued with a surprise performance from Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri, who performed “Welcome to Atlanta.”

As Monica performed her 2003 hit “So Gone,” she introduced legendary rapper, singer, and super producer Missy Elliott, sending the audience into a frenzy. Missy was all smiles as she danced across the stage while Monica sang her hit song, which talks about crashing out over her cheating man. Monica also brought out another legend, the infamous white sandals from her 1995 hit, “Before You Walk Out My Life,” which have been the butt of social media jokes for decades.

“Can y’all let go of these motherf*cking white shoes tonight?” the songstress asked, sending the crowd into an uproar of laughter.

Brandy and Monica continued to trade short sets, taking the audience down memory lane as they moved through their extensive musical catalogs. They were accompanied by a robust team of dancers and a jumbo tron that showed visuals of previous performances and the ladies’ voices sharing memories of their careers.

Other surprise celebrity appearances included a R&B crooner, Tank, who appeared shirtless, providing eye and ear candy with his megahit “I Deserve.” Brandy’s younger brother, Ray-J, also joined the singer on stage. This comes weeks after Ray-J appeared on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast and discussed their strained relationship. The crowd cheered wildly as the siblings shared a lengthy embrace, which may have been an indicator that the famous brother-and-sister duo is moving toward reconciliation.

Wearing all white, the singers appeared on stage together to pay tribute to their shared muse, Whitney Houston, with a duet of “Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” showcasing both of their vocal prowess.

They then sat next to each other and gave each other verbal ”flowers,” each expressing admiration for the other. Monica swooned as Brandy sang a rendition of “Have You Ever,” reminding the crowd why fans dubbed her “the Vocal Bible.” Monica then followed with a powerful performance of “For You I Will,” dedicating it to her husband, Anthony “Ant” Wilson.

The pair closed out the show with none other than “The Boy is Mine.” The song was a full-circle moment and is arguably responsible for this sisterhood and memories.

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the tour continues through December with stops in Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and New York. The pair will return to Atlanta on Dec 4. Visit the BPC website to find out when the divas are coming to a city near you.

