News by Sharelle Burt Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, Boyfriend Involved In Violent Brawl At Board of Trustees Meeting







A video went viral on social media of an explosive fight involving Dolton, Illinois, residents and Mayor Tiffany Henyard, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

During a Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 28, things took a turn for the worse after activist Jedidiah Brown allegedly referred to Heynard as an expletive. When it appeared Brown was walking toward the official, her boyfriend, Kamal Woods, shouted words at him, causing him to walk back toward the podium. The two started to exchange punches when supporters — including Henyard herself — jumped in, starting a massive fight.

Absolute Chaos erupts tonight at the Thornton Township Board meeting during public comment. Jedidiah Brown calls the Super Mayor Tiffany Henyard a b*tch and Kamal Woods steps up to check him.

Lavelle Redmond gets in between them and all hell breaks loose. Mayor Henyard is seen… pic.twitter.com/16PnDlPTUH — RebelwithoutaReason (@RebelwoaReason) January 29, 2025

Residents who witnessed the ordeal described the scene as “disgraceful,” as Gerald Williams said he couldn’t believe “it came to that.” But other residents were more shocked that Henyard involved herself in such chaos. “It was one thing when the guys were fighting, but when she jumped in it, I was taken aback. I was floored,” Alicia Nichole said.

Williams thinks the mayor may be injured, claiming she hit her head on a table. Police officers were called to the scene while Brown was carried out by security. Witnesses claim it took several minutes for temperaments to cool down from what was already a heated meeting.

Prior to the violent outbreak, plenty of verbal sparring occurred at the first meeting since Trustee Stephanie Wiedeman had been selected to fill a vacant spot on the board. Wiedeman’s selection ended a political standoff that resulted in a government shutdown.

Brown stepped to the podium to speak his mind on findings regarding Heynard, which were revealed in a report from former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s investigation into Henyard. According to Fox News, the report sent to the board presented accusations of deception and mismanagement of funds by the Dolton mayor. The activist called her out for failing to respond to Lightfoot’s report. “You’ve been a half-a– mayor. But if you wanted to get up here and earn some respect, then you should have been able to respond to Lori Lightfoot’s report about credit cards,” Brown said.

“You want to talk about them not coming to work, but we’ve been hearing what you’ve been doing while you’ve been at work.

This isn’t the first time Henyard has been involved in controversy. Henyard, who also supervises Thornton Township in south Chicago, cited “voter suppression,” which resulted in a loss to Illinois State Sen. Napoleon Harris.

In early 2024, the FBI served a subpoena for her files after she was accused of abusing power. Known for her “Nino Brown ” style of governing from New Jack City, Heynard faced allegations of extorting local business owners in exchange for campaign contributions and stealing millions in city funds for luxury purchases.

