Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé Leads The Pack For 2025 Grammy Nominations She bested her own record number for nominations with this year's recognition, beating out her 10 nominations received in 2009.







The 2025 Grammy nominations have just dropped. Beyoncé leads with 11 nods for her latest album, “Cowboy Carter.”

The nominations were revealed on Nov. 8, with many artists, primarily women, occupying the top spots. However, the selections also made history for Beyoncé, according to Variety. She bested her own record number for nominations with this year’s recognition, beating out her 10 nominations received in 2009.

Her 2024 project scored nominations in three of the Grammy’s top general categories. Not only did “Cowboy Carter” get an Album Of The Year nod, but its track “Texas Hold ‘Em” secured spots in Record, Song and Country Song Of The Year.

As for the album’s country roots, the Recording Academy recognized its place in that genre as well. It also earned a spot in the Country Album Of The Year category, as well as all the distinctly country categories. Her other lead single, “16 Carriages,” is up for Best Country Solo Performance, with her duet with Miley Cyrus, “II Most Wanted,” also in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Many fans in the Beyhive also hope Beyoncé will win the Album of the Year award. While nominated four times before, the most coveted award has evaded the superstar. These repeated snubs have led to criticism of the Grammys, citing the lack of Black artists taking home the top category. The last time a Black musician won the award was Lauryn Hill for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999.

However, Beyoncé is still making history with her vast nominations. With 99 total nods, she has officially become the most nominated artist in Grammy history. As for this upcoming ceremony, Kendrick Lamar is following her lead with 7 nominations himself. Lamar’s hit single “Not Like Us” also up for Record and Song Of The Year.

While the official ceremony takes place in February, many eyes will look toward Queen Bey to see if she can break her next record.

