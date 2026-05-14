Health and Wellness by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Breast Cancer BaddieCon 2026 Aims To Redefine Survivorship Of Women Of Color A national nonprofit dedicated to supporting women of color affected by breast cancer is hosting its signature survivorship conference







A national nonprofit dedicated to supporting women of color affected by breast cancer is hosting its signature survivorship conference in Atlanta this May, placing a strong focus on healing, advocacy, and community.

The For the Breast of Us Foundation announced that Breast Cancer BaddieCon 2026, themed “Survivorship Reimagined,” will be held from May 14-17 at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort. This four-day event is designed to create culturally intentional spaces for breast cancer survivors, caregivers, medical professionals, and advocates, especially women of color who often encounter disparities in treatment results and access to care.

The American Cancer Society reports that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United States. Black women face higher mortality rates from the disease despite lower incidence rates compared to white women. Researchers continue to investigate this gap, looking at issues like access to care, early detection, and systemic inequality.

Organizers state that the conference aims to go beyond traditional discussions about survivorship. It will include wellness programming, educational workshops, and spaces focused on joy and emotional healing. Attendees can participate in panel discussions, fireside chats, and advocacy sessions, as well as activities focused on community-building, resilience, and identity.

Marissa Thomas, who co-founded the organization after her own journey with the disease, highlighted that the gathering addresses conversations and support systems that are often ignored in mainstream cancer discussions:

“Breast Cancer BaddieCon: Survivorship Reimagined is centering the lived experience for Women of Color impacted by breast cancer. It’s a place where we address the gaps often left out of the conversation in most spaces.”

The conference is sponsored by pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, including Pfizer, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, and Exact Sciences. Organizers say the event represents a larger effort to redefine survivorship through advocacy, education, and community-focused support.

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