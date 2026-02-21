News by Kandiss Edwards Bun B Big Ups Wife Queenie After Her Successful Battle Against Breast Cancer According to the post, Walls was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer during her annual checkup in June 2025.







Bernard Freeman, also known as Texas rapper “Bun B,” is celebrating after his wife, Queenie Walls, beat breast cancer.

Video of Walls ringing the bell, signifying an end to her breast cancer treatment, is spreading across social media. On Instagram, Bun B shared details about his wife’s journey and expressed his deep admiration for her.

According to the post, Walls was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer during her annual checkup in June 2025 and began chemotherapy in July. She completed treatment in December and underwent surgery in January.

“She’s been my best friend, wife, partner, lover, business partner, and more. But today, she’s my hero. Last June, my wife Queenie went in for her yearly checkup and was told she had stage 2 breast cancer. We followed our PCP’s advice and stayed within the Methodist System. Chemotherapy Treatment started in July and ended in December.”

He added, “She fought like a champ for our family and for herself. No self-doubt or pity. She stood tall on faith and fought through pain, poison, exhaustion, neuropathy, and more daily, and attended all family events even when she was in serious pain and discomfort.”

In the same post, Bun B urged his followers “to please get your health checked yearly and consistently because in cases of cancer and other illnesses, early detection can be the difference between life and death.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, one in seven Black women will be diagnosed with some form of cancer. Additionally, the disease is the second-highest reason for mortality in Black women.

Bun B and Walls celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary in 2023. Thanks to her clean bill of health, it looks like the couple will have many more years together.

