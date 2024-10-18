Health and Wellness by Mitti Hicks Breast Cancer Survivor Creates A Simpler Way To Manage Support And Care With Journey Together App The Journey Together app is an easier way for people to offer the right kind of care and support.







When Ayanna Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer, she remembers feeling overwhelmed with the recommendations for books, recipes, podcasts, and even questions about her health updates. She was actively in treatment when she thought to create the Journey Together app.

“Initially, people start sending you flowers and all of those things but your journey is long,” she tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “When you experience a medical crisis […] people mean well but they inundate you in the beginning. But we really need support long after our diagnosis.”

Something else that stood out to Smith: the flowers were pouring in as her medical expenses continued to increase.

“When I looked around, I had about $2,000 worth of flowers on my counter and I have medical $10,000 in medical bills,” she adds. “I would never ask anyone to pay my medical bills but I thought how it didn’t make sense. If you ask anyone experiencing something serious like cancer, they would probably prefer cash over $2000-plus in flowers.”

Journey Together is an easier way for people to tailor care and support the way they see fit.

When looking back on her journey another, who is a startup enthusiast and now founder of the Journey Together App, designed the platform as a way to organize support all in one place. What makes the app different is that it notifies supporters when the recipient is accepting calls and visitors. Loved ones will receive status updates in one place rather than receiving numerous messages and phone calls.

Recipients can also create wish lists for their support system with links to retail sites, gift registries, and donation options through CashApp, Venmo, and GoFundMe.

Journey Together also offers users the ability to sign up to fulfill tasks to support the recipient, including childcare, school pick-up, grocery shopping, food preparation, rides to medical visits.

“I wanted something that allowed everything to be easy because it’s already hard,” she adds.

More Than An App For Medical Care

Smith says what also distinguishes Journey Together is it fits various scenarios aside from medical care. It can help manage and organize support for funerals, military deployments, house fires, the birth of a child, birthday parties, weather crises, and other life events.

The note section in the app also allows users to create and store notes with names and dates for each note folder.

“This app has been a lifeline, helping me manage both care and volunteer efforts,” Smith adds. “I’m excited for others to experience that same ease and connection.”

Smith says the app is still in beta. She wants users to share their feedback, but that’s not the only required.

“When people ask how they can support this initiative and venture, it’s through funding,” says Smith. “A lack of funding is nothing new for Black founders and founders in the startup community.”

Journey Together is now available for free in the Apple and Google app stores.

