TikToker Arrested After Spraying Insect Killer On Food At An Arizona Walmart Wolfie Kahletti, whose real name is Charles Smith, faces one felony and three misdemeanor charges for his actions.







After TikToker Wolfie Kahletti went viral for spraying insect killer on food at an Arizona Walmart, he found himself in some legal trouble.

The Mesa Police Department confirmed the arrest of the TikToker, whose real name is Charles Smith. On his social media profile, the 27-year-old refers to himself as a “supreme villain.” He also boasts a massive following of over 345K on the platform.

The TikTok post showed Smith spraying multiple food items, such as fruit and other produce, with Hot Shot Bed Bug and Flea Killer spray. In a blog post, the department shared more information about the Dec. 19 incident and Smith’s subsequent arrest.

“On December 21, 2024, the Mesa Police Department arrested 27-year-old Charles Smith in connection with a reckless social media post involving the spraying of pesticides on produce and other food items at a Mesa Walmart,” detailed the post.

The press release continued, “Smith entered the store intending to film pranks for social media but instead selected a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer from the shelf without paying for it. He then sprayed the pesticide on various produce items, including vegetables, fruit, and rotisserie chickens that were available for purchase. Smith filmed his face, the pesticide can, and the act of spraying. He later posted the video online.”

According to the brand’s website, inhaling the spray is harmful and potentially poisonous to humans. The website also encourages users to wear protective gear, such as gloves and eye protection, while spraying the contents.

The police also confirmed that Smith voluntarily turned himself in and admitted to the harmful prank. He was arrested on multiple charges, including a felony for introducing poison. He also faces three misdemeanors: criminal damage, endangerment, and theft.

It remains unclear if Smith has remained in custody. The video also underwent removal on TikTok.

