Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Brian McKnight Sues Former Wife, Son and Media Outlets Accusing Them Of Spreading False Narratives The R&B singer has filed a lawsuit against Julie McKnight, Brian McKnight Jr., podcasters Marc Lamont and Tasha K, as well as the New York Post.







Recording artist Brian McKnight has filed a lawsuit against his former wife, Julie McKnight, his son, Brian McKnight Jr., podcasters Marc Lamont and Tasha K, as well as the New York Post. He accuses them of spreading a false narrative about his parenting and his refusal to tell his dying son, Niko, that he loved him.

According to TMZ, the R&B singer is claiming that the accused were involved in a coordinated attempt to ruin his reputation and make money, through “malicious character assassination” in the lawsuit filed. He said that he is the victim of a “shockingly dishonest” and “sensational but false narrative” after they said that he abandoned his children.

In the suit, he also claimed that Tasha K falsely reported that he was a cheater and that he had sex with a minor. He says that his reputation has taken a hit because of the narrative they spread. He is seeking damages because the “relentless and persistent assault upon his character” gave him no choice but to take legal action.

The singer is keeping his lawyers busy.

In May 2025, McKnight also accused controversial singer Jaguar Wright of spreading salacious allegations online. He claimed that she said that McKnight hired and mistreated prostitutes during sexual encounters. The “Back At One” vocalist also denied Wright’s claims that he was abusive toward his former wife, Julie, whom Wright says is her cousin. The singer also said that she has been evading service, as multiple attempts have been made to serve her.

“It is apparent that [Wright] is evading service,” McKnight’s attorney Ryan Saba said, as captured by Hot New Hip Hop. “Given that [McKnight] made reasonable attempts to serve [Wright] and [Wright] is evading service by refusing to answer the door or open the door, or to sign the return receipt, service by publication is necessary to provide notice of [McKnight’s] complaint.”

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