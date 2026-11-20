ViacomCBS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons News by Sidnee Michelle Brian Rikuda Named Head Of BET 21 Years After Winning Reality Show On The Network The leadership shake-up follows BET President Louis Carr’s announcement that he will leave the company Dec. 31 after four decades with the network.







Brian Rikuda has been named head of BET nearly 21 years after winning a reality competition hosted by hip-hop mogul Damon Dash on the network, marking a full-circle career milestone amid a sweeping corporate restructuring, Deadline reports.

The appointment comes as Skydance reorganizes its cable television operations following its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. The company established Skydance Global Cable Media, a division overseeing more than 50 networks, including BET, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central, according to the outlet.

Rikuda will report to Tina Perry, president of the Oprah Winfrey Network, who will oversee BET, MTV, and VH1 as part of the company’s newly formed talent, music, and live programming division. Aisha Summers-Burke will remain head of BET content and also report to Perry.

The leadership shake-up follows BET President Louis Carr’s announcement that he will leave the company Dec. 31 after four decades with the network.

Rikuda’s relationship with BET began in 2005 when he won “The Ultimate Hustler,” a business reality competition hosted by Dash that challenged aspiring entrepreneurs to demonstrate their leadership and business skills.

The San Diego native later earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School after studying economics and political science at Stanford University.

According to AllHipHop, Rikuda founded a hip-hop record label and software development company before becoming an associate partner at McKinsey & Co., advising clients across the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

He returned to BET in January 2022 as executive vice president, overseeing growth strategy, business operations, and programming strategy.

The restructuring places Rikuda among the executives tasked with guiding BET as its parent company consolidates programming operations and expands its multiplatform strategy.

Channing Dungey, chair of Skydance Global Cable Media, will oversee the newly consolidated division while continuing to lead Warner Bros. Television Group.

The appointment represents a significant career milestone for Rikuda, whose journey from reality television contestant to network executive comes as BET navigates a new chapter in its decades-long legacy of serving Black audiences.

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