News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Media Mogul Bob Johnson Returns To BET Network As Part Of A New Advisory Council This new advisory group aims to provide strategic advice to BET as the media company expands its programming, audience engagement, and business







BET Founder Robert L. Johnson returns to the famed network he founded in 1980. BET, now owned by Paramount Skydance, announced the formation of its first Board of Advisers, which includes influential leaders from entertainment, business, and media. Notable members include Queen Latifah and LL Cool J, along with Johnson, Variety reported.

This new advisory group will provide strategic advice to BET as the media company expands its programming, audience engagement, and business efforts. The board consists of a host of executives and industry insiders chosen for their experience in entertainment, entrepreneurship, and brand development, including Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations; Raymond J. McGuire, president of financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard; and George Cheeks, chair of TV Media at Paramount Skydance.

The advisers’ board will collaborate with BET executives to shape long-term goals and find growth opportunities while maintaining the network’s long-standing focus on Black culture and storytelling.

In a statement to Variety, BET’s President Louis Carr described the group as “visionary leaders.” He stated that their expertise will assist the company in navigating future opportunities.

“BET has always been more than a platform. It is a cultural institution with a responsibility to serve, reflect and advance our community. As we enter this next chapter, this board brings together leaders whose influence, perspective and integrity will help ensure we continue to honor that responsibility while building what comes next.”

The creation of this advisory board comes as media companies face ongoing changes in streaming, advertising, and audience habits. BET believes the advisers’ combined experience will guide the company into its next phase of growth while supporting its cultural and business goals.

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