Brian Steel Added To Diddy’s Defense Team For Upcoming Federal Trial

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, is joining the defense team for Sean “Diddy” Combs’s upcoming federal trial.

Famed court reporter Meghann Cuniff posted the news on her social media account and included the paperwork that the attorney filed April 15 in the U.S. Southern District Court of New York.

Here’s something I didn’t expect to write: Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel has joined Sean “Diddy’ Combs’ criminal defense team. pic.twitter.com/1PD3g3ksr4 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 15, 2025

Steel became a household name during the Young Thug RICO trial, the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

In Steel’s motion to be included on Diddy’s defense team, he admitted to being held in contempt during Thug’s trial. Steel was held in contempt by Judge Ural Glanville after he refused to divulge a source who told him about an ex parte conversation that took place before court that day, Fox 5 reported. The judge was removed from the case shortly after the incident.

The misdemeanor contempt conviction was reversed when, through an appeal by Steel, the Supreme Court of Georgia issued a unanimous decision in the attorney’s favor.

“On June 10, 2024, I was held in contempt by a Superior Court Judge in Fulton County, Georgia, in State of Georgia v. Jeffery Williams et al., Case Number 22SC 183 572, when the judge wrongfully ordered that I reveal privileged information.”

– Diddy’s new lawyer Brian Steel pic.twitter.com/4q0EOSxra9 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 15, 2025

According to NPR, Young Thug (real name Jeffrey Williams) pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2024, after prosecutors requested that he be sentenced to 25 in prison and 20 on probation.

Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced the rapper to a total sentence of 40 years, with him serving the first five in prison. However, Whitaker allowed him to go free when she commuted the five years due to being in custody for more than 900 days after he was initially booked in May 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: Federal Prosecutors Intend To Reveal Alleged ‘Freak Off’ Videos From Diddy To Jurors