Video: Man Arrested After Kicking In Door And Entering Bronx Apartment

A Bronx man wanted to get inside an apartment in the Parkchester section, so he banged on the door. When he did not get a response, he kicked the door several times until he broke a hole through it. When he realized what he had done, he crawled right through it to gain entry into the dwelling. And it was all caught on video!

According to News 12 The Bronx, the man, identified by police officers as 44-year-old Brian Watts, was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance. The man had no ties and did not even know the apartment’s occupant. The incident occurred earlier this summer, in August, as it caught the person who lives there, Cristen, off guard as she feared for her life when it took place.

The 27-year-old wasn’t injured during the break-in, but no reason was given as to why Watts broke into the apartment. She stated that she locked herself in the bathroom after he forcefully entered the Bronx home. She lives there by herself.

Cristen stated that while she was in the bathroom, he tried to enter but left her alone, although she could hear him pacing around the apartment. She telephoned the police as he was breaking the door down. He ended up resting on her couch, and when police officers arrived, they detained him.

“I really thought in that bathroom, this is my last day on earth. I’m not going to survive this,” she said.

The housing development did replace the door with a newer one, but Cristen is still troubled by the incident. She states that when she can, she will move out of the apartment and find another place to live.