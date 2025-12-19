News by Kandiss Edwards Shamed British Commentator Quietly Walks Back Labeled Lies About Meghan Markle’s Mama A spokesperson for the duchess’s office spoke out against the sloppy journalism.







A British news commentator issued a rare on-air apology after falsely claiming that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s mother, had been in prison.

On Dec. 4, along with Carole Malone’s inaccurate information about Doria Ragland, she also falsely claimed the Duchess was raised by her father, Thomas Markle.

Malone, a commentator on GB News, acknowledged her error during a follow-up broadcast on Dec. 15.

In a video of the broadcast circulating online, the uninformed woman said she believed the claim based on “misinformation I had seen online.”

She continued by stating that the error was innocent and made without malice, and that she now believed the truth.

“This was a genuine error. I accept what I have been told on behalf of Ms. Ragland — that she raised her daughter and that she has never been in prison or jail,” Malone said.

During the apology segment on Britain’s Newsroom, anchor Andrew Pierce also issued an apology on behalf of the program.”

“We all wish to apologize to Ms. Ragland for the error, and we are happy to correct the record,” Pierce said

The clarification came after Malone was questioned on air about the veracity of the original claim. During the pushback, she stood behind her misguided information.

A spokesperson for the duchess’s office spoke out against the sloppy journalism in a statement to US Weekly.

“Broadcasters have a responsibility to inform, not inflame,” the statement read.

The Duchess’s team also noted that the false claim had been debunked more than two years earlier but continued to circulate, causing recurring harm before the on-air retraction.

“This lie was conclusively debunked more than two years ago, yet it continues to be recycled by irresponsible commentators, causing recurring harm. Ms Ragland proudly raised her daughter and has never been in prison. GB News did not apologize voluntarily, but only to escape a defamation lawsuit — and it speaks volumes that GB News removed any trace of that apology within 24 hours of making it.”

The original broadcast occurred amid media attention on Markle’s estranged father’s health condition in the Philippines. He underwent a leg amputation following a serious infection. Since Markle’s entrance into the British royal family, questions about her estrangement from her father have garnered attention across the pond. Even years after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, exited active royal life and moved to America, the rumors and speculation continue.

