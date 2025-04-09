Women by Stacy Jackson Haters Are No Match For Meghan Markle Fans: ‘As Ever’ Debut Collection Sells Out In 1 Hour As Ever fans grabbed every product in the collection within one hour, including a $28 limited-edition honey, which sold out in five minutes.







Meghan Markle’s naysayers are eating their words after her first As Ever collection officially launched on April 9, and products were sold out within an hour.

The product line was hit with heavy criticism when the Duchess of Sussex previously released details of her business endeavor. According to Business Insider, critics doubted the brand’s vision, assumed products would be overpriced, and criticized a brand name swap from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, which resulted from a trademark issue. The Hollywood Reporter noted that wandering eyes caught wind of an already trademarked clothing store named “As Ever,” which operates in New York and New Jersey. Critics also claimed the Duchess had a lack of attention to detail and cited a spelling error in an email link, “wonky” font choices, and capitalization, Daily Mail mentioned.

Despite the negative feedback, Markle’s fans showed up and showed out as the brand released its debut collection. Customers grabbed everything from the selection of items, which were priced between $12 to $15. The now-sold-out lineup of items included a raspberry spread, flower sprinkles, herbal teas, crepe, and cookie mix. A limited-edition honey, priced at $28, reportedly sold out within five minutes. “What began with a small pot of fresh fruit preserves, bubbling away in my home kitchen, has inspired this curated collection to bring surprise and delight to your every day,” reads Markle’s message to As Ever buyers.

The former actress has built her consumer base over the past ten years, which consists of “OG” fans before Prince Harry, supporters of her 2014 “The Tig” blog, and fans who have followed her throughout the ups and downs of her royal life. Ahead of the As Ever launch, Markle shared a special moment with her “OG Tig girls” on Instagram. She captioned the slideshow with a message of gratitude for the group of women as she counted down the hours before the big debut.

Markle gave a heads-up to As Ever fans about future purchases, and they might want to keep the notifications turned on or sign up for the mailing list, as the brand will feature limited quantities for each seasonal drop.

RELATED CONTENT: Meghan Markle Featured In Tyler Perry Tribute To Black Women