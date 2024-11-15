News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Black Disciples Member ‘Foolie’ Gets 55 Years For Committing Murder While Out On Bond Brodrick Jaamel Sayles was sentenced for killing Demetrius Daniels in a Texas parking lot in 2020.







A gang member associated with the Black Disciples has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for a 2020 murder in Texas.

A Harris County (TX) jury convicted Brodrick Jaamel Sayles, 37, for shooting Demetrius Daniels, 28, while he sat in his car in a Texas parking lot on Nov. 5, 2020. The Black Disciples gang member, known as “Foolie” on the streets, was captured on surveillance video going to the parking lot and hiding between two dumpsters before shooting Daniels.

“This was a brazen ambush in broad daylight by a gang member who thought he could get away with murder,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a news release. “We’re thankful that a Harris County jury was able to see the truth and handed down justice for the victim’s family.”

Assistant District Attorney Brett Batchelor said Sayles essentially stalked Daniels, lying in wait before ambushing him.

“During the trial, we showed jurors video of the defendant looking directly at the surveillance camera, so it is clear that he is the killer,” Batchelor said. “We could track all of his movements, and we know exactly what he was doing for the hour leading up to the shooting.”

Sayles, who has an extensive criminal history, was free on bond at the time of the shooting. He had been arrested for stealing a car, burglarizing a home, possession of a firearm, and possession of crack and ecstasy/methamphetamine. Nearly a year after he committed the crime, police officers arrested him for evading arrest, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a firearm.

“He committed the murder in November, and then the next year, in April, he is shooting at a crowd of people in broad daylight at a gas station,” Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Pearson said. “He has absolutely no regard for human life or any remorse—he knows he killed someone, and he’s out doing the same thing five months later.”

Sayles won’t be eligible for parole until he serves at least half of his prison sentence.

