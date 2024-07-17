Bronny James Wins Championship For ‘Call Of Duty’ Tournament

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James has been making headlines for his lackluster play during the NBA Summer League, but he did end up winning a championship to place on his mantle.

According to Sports Illustrated, James may not have been scoring points on the hardwood, but he was slaying his enemies via video games when he won the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” Tournament. The tournament was held during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The NBA’s 55th draft pick beat Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams to win himself a $10,000 prize. He also got to take home a Call of Duty prize belt with his cash prize.

Bronny won the Call of Duty Summer League tournament and made $10K 💸 (via @nicekicks, @cassyathena) pic.twitter.com/0OR3jYGpPY — Overtime (@overtime) July 15, 2024

While James has been the talk of the NBA Draft and Summer League, he has been playing under an intense spotlight through four summer league games. He has only shot 7-for-31 from the field and is 0-for-15 from three-point range. He missed one game due to some trace of swelling in his left knee.

Earlier this month, Bronny signed a four-year contract with the Lakers for $7.9 million to join his father, LeBron who signed an extension with the team for two years at $104 million. Their pairing makes them the first father-and-son to play on the same NBA team. James’s contract breakdown is as follows: $1,157,143 in his rookie season, $1,955,377 in his second season, $2,296,271 in his third season, and in his fourth season, a player option, James is set to make $2,486,955.

Although rookies drafted in the second round rarely get guaranteed contracts, being the son of arguably one of the greatest players in NBA history and having the same agent, Rich Paul, works to the advantage of someone like Bronny. Paul initially told teams Bronny would not go to the G League, but, in recent interviews, Bronny seems open to the idea.

RELATED CONTENT: Bronny James Misses Summer League Game Due To Knee Injury