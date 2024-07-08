Bronny James Misses Summer League Game Due To Knee Injury

Eyes have been on Bronny James since he was drafted last month and signed a guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the rookie missed a summer league game versus the Golden State Warriors due to some trace of swelling in his left knee.

According to ESPN, the injury isn’t a major one, but he was kept out as a precaution.

Bronny James has some trace swelling in his left knee, and will be held out of today’s second day of a back-to-back for precautionary reasons. He’s expected to play in Wednesday’s final California Classic game vs. Miami. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 7, 2024

James is expected to take the court again for the Lakers’ next game, against the Miami Heat, on July 10.

The Lakers lost the game to the Warriors by the score of 92-68. James made his debut as a professional basketball player on July 6 when he played against the Sacramento Kings. He played 22 minutes, scoring four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

“The hope is [and] the plan is for him to play the next game here. But that’s all the information we have so far,” Lakers summer league coach Dane Johnson said.

In a recent interview with ESPN, LeBron James, Bronny’s father, stated that his son doesn’t care about the criticism and is the complete opposite of how he was as a rookie when he came into the league.

“I don’t know if people really understand Bronny. He doesn’t care. I actually care a little bit, when I came in. I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. I let it get to get to me. Bronny doesn’t… He doesn’t give a f**k.”

“Everything that’s being said about him, he really does not care.”

