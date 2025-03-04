Get Money! YouTuber DDG Claims His Net Worth Is Over $8M

YouTuber turned rapper DDG stated in an interview that he is worth over $8 million, while also disclosing what his biggest check as a YouTube content creator was.

According to Complex, the Michigan rapper was questioned during an interview with “Got Sole” about the reporting of his net worth. A Google search has him listed as having a net worth of $8 million. While discussing his financial worth, he admitted to Speedy Mormon that he is worth more than what the internet is revealing.

He says he is very humble despite the wealth he has accumulated over the course of his career.

“I’m very humble though,” he told Speedy. “Believe it or not. You know, a lot of people say I’m not humble, but I’m actually very humble.”

While on the topic of finances, DDG revealed how well he was getting paid as a YouTuber. Before he embarked on his recording career, he claims that he made as much as $400,000 in a month when he was consistently posting new content on his channel. During that period of time, he said he was posting between three and seven videos a day. That level of commitment to posting helped line his pockets from his daily offerings on YouTube.

“I’m grinding though, like, I’m not missing no days. I’m posting three videos a day, seven videos in one day. Like, I’m going crazy.”

DDG is the father of Halle Bailey’s son, Halo, after the two were in a relationship for several years. For Halo’s first birthday, DDG purchased a Ferrari for the one-year-old child, who probably couldn’t ride a bike yet, let alone drive a car.

Road & Track reported that the rapper bought Halo a Ferrari F8 Spider for more than $300,000. Fans are speculating whether he really bought the car for himself or his son.

