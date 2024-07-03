Former NFL Player’s Missing Son Found; Parents Arrested And Charged

The 14-year-old son of former NFL player Daniel Muir, who was reported missing after not being seen since June 16, has been found and his parents have been arrested, according to the Indiana State Police.

On June 28, the Indiana State Police Department issued a Silver Alert (“a Missing Endangered Adult, Missing Endangered Child, or High-Risk Missing Person or have a mental impairment validated through a credible medical authority.”) for 14-year-old Bryson Muir, son of Daniel and Kristin. The state police SWAT team executed search and arrest warrants on July 3 to check on the Muirs’ home. All three family members were present when police arrived at 6:00 a.m.

Bryson was deemed safe and released into the custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services. His parents were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, a Level 6 Felony. Daniel Muir was also charged with domestic battery, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Indiana State Police was initially looking for Bryson after he was last seen on June 16 leaving a family member’s residence in Ohio. At the time, he was with his mother and was seen in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban. Shortly after leaving the home, the Suburban was pulled over by the Garfield Heights (OH) Police Department, but Bryson was not in the car.

Around June 18, the Cass County Department of Child Services asked Indiana State Police investigators to look into allegations of domestic battery on Bryson. After contacting the Muirs, they agreed to bring Bryson Muir to meet with investigators, but they eventually backed out of that arrangement. On July 3, Bryson was located and taken from the home.

Indiana State Police said this is still an active criminal investigation. Anyone with relevant information about the case can contact the Peru Post at 800-382-0689.

