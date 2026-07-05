Arts and Culture by Sidnee Michelle Praise From Fellow Guitarists Did More For Buddy Guy Than Any Record Label The 89-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee reflected on the lasting impact of Clapton's public admiration







Blues icon Buddy Guy says decades of praise from fellow guitar legend Eric Clapton have done more to expand his audience than any record label campaign, introducing generations of younger listeners to one of the genre’s most influential performers, Guitar Player reports.

The 89-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee reflected on the lasting impact of Clapton’s public admiration, saying the guitarist’s endorsements continue to bring new fans to his music more than 70 years after Guy began performing professionally.

“It makes me feel great, because some of the things that people like Eric Clapton and Keith Richards and the late Stevie Ray Vaughan said about me have helped me more than any record company,” Guy told the magazine. “So many kids come up to me and say, ‘I didn’t know anything about you until I read what Eric Clapton said.’ That gives me a big lift.”

Guy’s remarks underscore the role fellow musicians have played in preserving the legacy of the blues. Although he became a foundational influence on rock guitar, inspiring artists including Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, widespread commercial recognition came years after many of those musicians had already cited him as an inspiration.

During the interview, Guy also reflected on the artists who shaped his own playing, including Muddy Waters, B.B. King, T-Bone Walker, John Lee Hooker, and Lightnin’ Hopkins. Rather than striving for originality, he said those pioneers taught him the importance of remaining authentic and honoring the musicians who came before him.

“I can’t really say how my style has changed,” Guy said, recalling conversations with his mentors. “They said, ‘Buddy, we got it from someone else, too.'”

Guy also addressed the historical challenges Black blues musicians have faced in reaching mainstream audiences, saying the genre often received broader recognition only after white rock artists introduced it to larger audiences.

“Blues has been like that ever since I’ve been alive,” he said. “It has been ignored until some rock group gets it, plays it to big audiences, and tells them whose music it is.”

Guy recently graced the big screen, playing the pivotal role of Old Sammie in Ryan Coogler’s hit horror film Sinners. Guy will celebrate his 90th birthday July 30, as he continues his BG90 Tour, extending a career that has helped shape modern blues and rock music while inspiring generations of guitarists around the world.

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