News by Kandiss Edwards New PBS Documentary Traces The Roots Of Funk Music 'We Want The Funk!' is part of the PBS 'Independent Lens' series







At a time when Black contributions to American history and culture face keep getting erased, independent art stands as a vital act of resistance and remembrance. We Want the Funk! is a vibrant documentary that celebrates the revolutionary sound and cultural legacy of 1970s funk music.​

Directed by Stanley Nelson and Nicole London, the film premiered on PBS’s series Independent Lens on April 8. It offers a dynamic exploration of funk’s evolution, tracing its roots from African, soul, and early jazz influences to its explosion in 1970s urban funk and beyond.

We Want The Funk! takes viewers deep into the groove with a star-studded lineup of musicians, producers, and cultural critics who help contextualize the genre’s lasting influence.

George Clinton, Questlove and more guide viewers through a pulsating exploration of funk’s golden age, honoring the brilliance of icons like James Brown, Sly and the Family Stone, and Parliament-Funkadelic.

🎶 Get ready to groove! We Want the Funk takes you on a syncopated journey through the bold, brassy, and unforgettable history of funk — from its African and jazz roots to its ripple effects on new wave and hip-hop. 💥🕺



📺 Watch Independent Lens: We Want the Funk



🗓️ Tuesday at… pic.twitter.com/C9UXMxHgBi — Vegas PBS (@VegasPBS) April 8, 2025

Through rare archival footage and poetic reflections from both fans and founders of the movement, the film doesn’t just document a sound—it celebrates a cultural awakening. Funk was, and remains, one of the highest expressions of Black artistry.

Funk was raw, unfiltered, and unapologetically Black. Where jazz was refined, funk was defiant. Its bold instrumentation—otherworldly synthesizers, thumping basslines, and call-and-response chants—channeled a post–civil rights generation ready to own its power. We Want the Funk! shows how the genre became more than music; it became the sound of individuality, protest, and liberation—and the precursor to hip-hop’s rhythmic backbone.

“Music, especially funk, fosters social connection, provides a mental break from worries, and helps build resilience, which allows us to cope with challenging situations,” said Lois Vossen, executive producer of Independent Lens. “We need the funk.”

The documentary is available for streaming on PBS until July 7, 2025. This film serves as a testament to the enduring impact of funk music, highlighting its role as a powerful expression of Black artistry and cultural identity.

RELATED CONTENT: Doechii Emphasizes The ’Necessity’ Of Women In Music As She Accepts Billboard ‘Women Of The Year’ Award