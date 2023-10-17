Deion Sanders Rips Into Team After Second Half Collapse Against Stanford University

Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders didn’t mince words when addressing his team following their Friday night 46-43 double overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Buffaloes were riding high at the start of the game, building a 29-0 halftime lead. However, they couldn’t hold the lead and an interception in double OT by quarterback Shedeur Sanders led to Joshua Karty’s game-winning 31-yard field goal, snapping the Cardinal’s four-game losing streak.

The game, which took place in Boulder, was another star-studded event. Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders and former Pittsburgh Steelers/Jacksonville Jaguars QB Byron Leftwich were spotted on the sidelines along with actors Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Anderson, and Luke Grimes.

After the game, Sanders took his team to task, letting them know that the critics would be coming for them and that they’d be practicing the next day.

“What we just did today was pathetic,” Sanders said. “All the love that you received and all the love that we were receiving, oh you be getting ready to see that flip. And don’t get beside yourself on social media and start responding to the foolishness, because [the critics] are right. They’re right. … And we are practicing tomorrow [on Saturday].”

The Buffaloes put up some gaudy stats on offense. Shedeur Sanders completed 33-of-48 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns and Travis Hunter, playing in his first game since being injured in week three against Colorado State, caught 13 passes for 140 yards and two TDs.

However, Colorado’s defense gave up 26 straight points in the second half, and Hunter, who also plays cornerback and played more than 100 snaps by the end of the third quarter, began to show fatigue as Cardinal receiver Elic Ayomanor had 12 catches for 264 yards and two TDs—in the fourth quarter alone.

The loss puts the Buffaloes at 4-3 on the season, including 1-3 in the Pac-13 Conference. The Buffaloes are off this weekend and play 25th-ranked UCLA Saturday, Oct. 28.

