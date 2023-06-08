Bun B Opens ‘Trill Burgers’ In The Heart Of Houston, Texas

Legendary Houston hip-hop recording artist, Bun B, purveyor of Trill Burgers, had his burger crowned Good Morning America’s Best Burger in the United States in 2022 after a competition on live TV.

This week, he opened Trill Burgers’ first brick-and-mortar location in his hometown of Houston, in Montrose at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue. Currently, the hours of operation are 11 a.m. 9 p.m. daily.

The 3,236-square-foot Trill Burgers will be serve as an extended pop-up location for the next six months until a permanent location is secured.

“It’s been a dream for us, and it’s actually coming true,” Bun B said in an Instagram post. “It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you.”

The eatery’s menu will have the same signature items that have been presented at various pop-up locations and events since the UGK (UnderGround Kingz) rapper introduced the concept in 2021.

Unfortunately, customers of the restaurant can only purchase the food in-person—only taking credit and charge cards (or related apps that have access to either). The restaurant can seat 125 guests while a drive-thru service will be opening soon.

This opening comes on the heels of the Houston rapper securing a new deal with Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo for the Trill Burgers company. The burgers have a place among 10 Houston restaurants that can be purchased at Clutch City’s Shell Energy Stadium.

Celebrities like DJ Khaled, Z-Ro, Ludacris, Bryson Tiller, and Travis Scott have been very supportive of the burgers and have shilled for the eatery. Trill Burgers recently appeared at Rick Ross’ The Promised Land this past weekend.