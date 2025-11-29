Health and Wellness by Mitti Hicks D’Angelo’s Estate Launches Pancreatic Cancer Foundation As Disease Wreaks Havoc On Black Communities The estate announced the fund will honor the late artist, who died on Oct. 14 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.







D’Angelo’s estate announced that it is launching the D’Angelo Pancreatic Cancer Fund. His estate announced the fund will honor D’Angelo, who died on Oct. 14 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51.

The fund will work in partnership with the Black Boy Joy Foundation to advance research, expand awareness, and support families affected by “one of the most lethal forms of cancer.”

“As a visionary artist, cultural pioneer, and devoted father, D’Angelo’s influence transcended music and defined a generation. Today, with the Black Boy Joy Foundation x Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, we formally launched this initiative to honor his life and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer,” the estate told People in a statement.

Why Pancreatic Cancer Impacts Black Communities More

Musician and philanthropist Jean-Claude Kalí established the Black Boy Joy Foundation in 2020. The foundation is committed to redefining the narrative of mental health within the Black community. Its mission is to “illuminate the path to joy and resilience for Black boys and men” through comprehensive, barrier-free mental health services & innovative master classes offered globally.

Pancreatic cancer disproportionately affects Black communities. According to research from Johns Hopkins University, pancreatic cancer is higher in Black Americans than in any other racial group. Black Americans are also more often diagnosed with advanced, and therefore, inoperable cancer.

As researchers from Johns Hopkins University point out, studies suggest that environmental and socioeconomic factors may play a significant role in why pancreatic cancer is more prevalent in Black American communities. Cigarette smoking, which causes about 25% of pancreatic cancer, is more common among African Americans. Other risk factors for pancreatic cancer that are more common in African Americans include diabetes mellitus, pancreatitis, and being overweight.

“Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most formidable and lethal malignancies globally, with a survival rate of scarcely 13 percent. Its insidious onset and frequent late-stage diagnosis render it particularly devastating. Black men and boys bear a disproportionate burden, experiencing the highest incidence and mortality rates,” Kalí said in a statement.

