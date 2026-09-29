ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Bun B attends The Sesh Music Festival & Immersive Atlanta Experience on April 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) Celebrity News by Selena Hill Bun B Opens Another ‘Trill Burgers’ Location In H-Town The legendary rapper and entrepreneur is growing Trill Burgers with a fourth Houston-area location and late-night drive-thru.







Houston rapper and entrepreneur Bun B is taking his burger business to another major Houston corridor.

Trill Burgers opened its fourth Houston-area location on Sept. 25 at 7616 Westheimer Road, just west of the Galleria. The expansion adds another brick-and-mortar location to a restaurant known for its smashburgers, which began as a pop-up in 2021. The new 3,100-square-foot restaurant seats 70 and includes a late-night drive-thru that will remain open until 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday beginning in October.

“Every time we open a new location of Trill Burgers, it’s such an incredible feeling for our entire team,” Bun B said, according to Click2Houston. “We are so grateful to the city of Houston for embracing Trill Burgers the way that it has. Our guests continue to show us love and support, and we promise to always deliver that Trill Burgers quality that customers know to expect. Having a location on another iconic Houston road is truly surreal. We can’t wait to welcome y’all to Westheimer.”

The menu will include Trill’s signature OG Burger, which includes two smashed all-beef patties, caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, and Trill Sauce on a potato roll. Customers can also order the three-patty Triple OG, the kid-focused Lil G and plant-based versions, along with Trill Fries, lemonade, Arnold Palmers, and shakes.

For Bun B, whose business ventures extend beyond music, Trill Burgers represents a particularly visible move into consumer entrepreneurship. The rapper launched the concept with restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield, initially taking the burgers to major events including the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Coachella.

The brand’s breakthrough came in 2022, when Trill Burgers won Good Morning America’s “United States of Burgers” competition. The victory came with a $10,000 prize and national attention, helping accelerate the concept’s transition from pop-up to permanent restaurant.

The Montrose location became Trill Burgers’ first permanent restaurant, followed by two locations in Texas. The Westheimer opening now gives the company a larger footprint across the Houston market while adding a new revenue opportunity through extended drive-thru hours.

For a brand built at the intersection of food, music, and Houston culture, the latest location puts Trill Burgers on one of the city’s busiest commercial corridors — and gives Bun B another lane to build his entrepreneurial legacy.

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