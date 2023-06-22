Drake Crowns Bun B’s Trill Burgers The ‘Best’ In Houston

It turns out that celebrities enjoy a burger and fries like most of us.

Drake was thoroughly impressed when he made a surprise stop at Houston legend Bun B’s new restaurant, Trill Burgers, on Juneteenth.

The Toronto-born rapper popped in around 6:30 p.m., ABC 13 reports.

While the newly opened restaurant was busy, staff and customers were kind enough to give the duo some space to catch up. That’s when the “God’s Plan” rapper got his hands on the signature OG Trill Burger and fries and shared his experience with his 139 million Instagram followers. ‘

“The best burger I’ve ever had,” Drake said about the tasty burger on his IG story.

Drake called Bun B his mentor and one of his “favorite people in the world” before telling his fans to check out the restaurant, located in the heart of Houston. While the “Houstatlantavegas” rapper isn’t the first to visit the restaurant, Bun claims that he is the biggest.

“We get a couple of big deals in here every now and then,” Bun B said, according to Chron. “Maybe not this big, but we do get some big deals.” Rappers such as Slim Thug and Ludacris have already visited.

Bun B, who is one half of the legendary rap duo UGK, opened the restaurant earlier this month after years of operating as a pop-up. The new digs holds up to 125 customers at a time. Customers can only purchase food in-person—only taking credit and charge cards. Drive-thru service will be opening soon. ‘

The Trill Burgers company recently secured a deal with Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo. The burgers have a place among 10 Houston restaurants that can be purchased at Clutch City’s Shell Energy Stadium.