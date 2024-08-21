by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Burger King ‘Goodie Bag’ Employee To Open Food Truck After Raising Nearly $500k Ford recently bought a home with the GoFundme cash earlier this year.







Kevin Ford, the Burger King employee who received a goodie bag after working for the company for 27 years, has received nearly $500K in an ongoing community fundraiser; Ford announced that he bought a new food truck to start his own business.

Ford’s story gained traction in 2022 after a TikTok video went viral of him only getting a goodie bag after 27 years of service to Burger King, with no days off. The video led to a call to action from the community to reward him for his longstanding service.

One of his daughters started a crowdfunding campaign for his retirement, with an initial goal of $200. However, supporters raised over $200,000 for the father of four.

“Hi, My name is Seryna. The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27, years and yes, he has never missed a day of work. He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago,” she wrote in the GoFundMe description.

Despite the influx of cash, Ford continued to work there as an employee to support his children through college. Since then, Ford has bought a home with the help of the fundraiser. However, the money kept piling in, reaching its current amount of about $460K.

In a new update to donors, Ford also revealed his food truck purchase. He shared the exciting news on GoFundMe as he starts this “wonderful [and] adventurous new chapter.”

“Hello everyone! It’s been a while; I miss yawl! But, I Wanted YOU to be the first to know what you made possible for me to be able to do for my family,” exclaimed Ford. “Thanks to your love, kindness, and generosity, I was able to go “All In” on this wonderful, adventurous new chapter of my life! A food truck! You did this! Remember, we doin’ big things!”

He added, “I want to thank you for your continued love and support, for you have truly saved me and continue to change my life and the lives of my children and grandchildren for the better everyday!”

With his upcoming business, Ford can officially leave Burger King in the past as he becomes his own boss.

